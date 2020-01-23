Zacks: Brokerages Expect Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will report $2.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.91 billion. Discovery Communications posted sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full year sales of $11.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Discovery Communications.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on DISCA. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $32.03 on Thursday. Discovery Communications has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89.

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone bought 2,670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $74,840,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,317,937 shares in the company, valued at $289,211,774.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,570 shares of company stock worth $2,292,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 551,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 317,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,691,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,218,000 after acquiring an additional 85,421 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,303,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,191 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

