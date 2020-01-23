Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ZION has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.76.

Shares of ZION opened at $47.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.49. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Anne Smith sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $315,055.00. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 4,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $217,505.55. Insiders have sold 66,946 shares of company stock worth $3,373,492 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 54,145.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,302 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the third quarter worth about $61,391,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,528,000 after acquiring an additional 749,108 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,792,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

