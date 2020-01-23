Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $64.00. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.80. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,711,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,460. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 1,388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

