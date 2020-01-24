$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) will post $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Encana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. Encana posted sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encana will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $7.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Encana.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ECA shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on shares of Encana and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.28.

Shares of Encana stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. Encana has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

In other Encana news, Director Howard John Mayson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,211.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,712 shares in the company, valued at $833,831.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 47,300 shares of company stock valued at $193,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Encana in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encana in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Encana in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Encana in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Encana in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

