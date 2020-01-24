11,005 Shares in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Steelcase by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 78,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 43,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $847,911.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $98,901.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,846.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,926 over the last 90 days. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steelcase stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.22%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Sidoti boosted their target price on Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

