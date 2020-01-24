180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) Trading Up 4.6%

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) shares were up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27, approximately 2,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 31,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10.

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 44,366 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $95,386.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 740,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,864.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 80,061 shares of company stock worth $172,198 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 415,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 171,428 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:TURN)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

