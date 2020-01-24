21,103 Shares in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for 1.0% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $206.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

