2,592 Shares in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 22.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIX stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.6088 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. ORIX’s dividend payout ratio is 224.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

