3,174 Shares in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $91.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average is $84.59. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $91.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

