3,513 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,513 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.1% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $63.89 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

