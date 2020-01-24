38,909 Shares in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 69.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 100.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 18.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 8.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 1.02. St. Joe Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.38%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.