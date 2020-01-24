39,092 Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Bought by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 39,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,000. Visa makes up about 6.7% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after acquiring an additional 419,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,235,598,000 after acquiring an additional 100,817 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,097,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,801 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Visa by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $206.52 on Friday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.82 and a 200-day moving average of $181.51. The firm has a market cap of $408.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.68.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

