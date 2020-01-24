$41.44 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post sales of $41.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.60 million to $42.11 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $152.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.10 million to $153.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $185.45 million, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $186.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCAT. ValuEngine downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.