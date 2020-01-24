4,757 Shares in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carnival by 12,460.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,507 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter worth about $58,188,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,273,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,383,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,552,000 after buying an additional 372,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Standpoint Research upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

NYSE:CCL opened at $49.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

