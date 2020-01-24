4,942 Shares in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 567.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 5.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

NYSE:BTI opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07. British American Tobacco PLC has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTI. ValuEngine cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.