5,500 Shares in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,559,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,154,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,394,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FB Financial alerts:

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBK. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NYSE:FBK opened at $38.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.96. FB Financial Corp has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $40.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.