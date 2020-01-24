9,243 Shares in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,243 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000. Adobe accounts for about 2.8% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 1,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 48,625 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock opened at $351.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.86. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $237.27 and a 12 month high of $354.28. The company has a market cap of $168.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.