9,263 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Acquired by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 2.2% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. ARP Americas LP raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.0% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 111,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $285.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.78. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.74 and a 12-month high of $294.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.14.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.05, for a total transaction of $9,145,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 947,317 shares in the company, valued at $240,665,883.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

