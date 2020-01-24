Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund (LON:ALAI) Trading Down 1.1%

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Ltd (LON:ALAI)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 71.91 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 73.10 ($0.96), approximately 53,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 133,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.90 ($0.97).

The stock has a market cap of $42.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Company Profile (LON:ALAI)

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

