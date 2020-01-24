AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

ASIX stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The company has a market capitalization of $491.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.82.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). AdvanSix had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,576 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $70,590.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,857.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharon Spurlin acquired 2,694 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,179.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,270 shares of company stock worth $225,170 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 271.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in AdvanSix by 71.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AdvanSix by 150.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

