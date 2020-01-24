Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price objective trimmed by Buckingham Research from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.21.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK stock opened at $67.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.81. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 3,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $271,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. Insiders sold 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $478,761 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 91,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.