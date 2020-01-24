Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AA. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alcoa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,218,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,094,000 after buying an additional 296,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alcoa by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,409,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after buying an additional 522,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,128,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alcoa by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after buying an additional 24,117 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

