Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $1,756,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 14,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $2,392,962.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,847,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,529,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $174.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.72. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $119.94 and a one year high of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.49. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.92.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

