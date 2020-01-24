Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $198.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allergan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

AGN opened at $190.60 on Wednesday. Allergan has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $194.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allergan will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Allergan during the second quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Allergan by 172.4% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allergan by 129.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Allergan during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Allergan by 81.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

