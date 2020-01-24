Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Increased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,486.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21. The stock has a market cap of $1,024.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,384.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1,263.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock worth $336,637,779. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,499.88.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

