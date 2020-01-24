Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Brightworth

Brightworth increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $908,287,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $669,793,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,499.88.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,486.65 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1,024.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,384.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1,263.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 50 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $63,822.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock valued at $336,637,779. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.