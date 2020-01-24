Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Alphabet by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,172,000 after acquiring an additional 113,206 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,486.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,024.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,384.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,263.00. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,499.88.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total value of $36,017,682.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,674,700 shares of company stock worth $336,637,779 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

