Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Earns Buy Rating from Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research restated their buy rating on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Altice USA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Altice USA from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Altice USA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.76.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.82. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,263,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 7,174.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 736,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 726,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

