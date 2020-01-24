Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Decreased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,782 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,190,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 719,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,362,503,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,884.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $935.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.59, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,831.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,816.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

