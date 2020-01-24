Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,884.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $935.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,831.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,816.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

