American Select Portfolio (NYSE:SLA) Stock Price Down 7.1%

American Select Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:SLA)’s share price traded down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04, 678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $42.64.

American Select Portfolio Company Profile (NYSE:SLA)

American Select Portfolio Inc (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests in mortgage-related assets that directly or indirectly represent a participation in or are secured by and payable from mortgage loans.

