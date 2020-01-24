Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC trimmed its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,470 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,685,000 after acquiring an additional 546,096 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 465.1% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 524,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,103,000 after acquiring an additional 431,618 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,452,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2,786.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 255,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

