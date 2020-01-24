AMI Asset Management Corp Cuts Position in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,372 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 12.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,240,000 after buying an additional 525,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,422,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,409,000 after buying an additional 117,760 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1,058.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,994,000 after buying an additional 1,327,747 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,691,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,654,000 after acquiring an additional 165,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Cunfer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $1,723,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 737,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,282.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 112,918 shares of company stock worth $2,741,204 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

SMPL opened at $25.18 on Friday. Simply Good Foods Co has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

