AMI Asset Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,827 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,532,000 after acquiring an additional 82,375 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 981,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 1.5% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 627,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Qualys by 41.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,191,000 after purchasing an additional 86,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. Qualys Inc has a twelve month low of $72.76 and a twelve month high of $97.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.24.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.37 million. Qualys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 96,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $8,262,392.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,875,050.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $83,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,705.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,307 shares of company stock worth $24,327,971 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QLYS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.65.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.