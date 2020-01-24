AMI Asset Management Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 208.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $184.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $137.32 and a 52-week high of $185.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

