AMI Asset Management Corp Raises Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after buying an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 7.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,158,000 after buying an additional 129,781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,356,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,167,000 after buying an additional 14,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in 3M by 27.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,863,000 after buying an additional 282,135 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM stock opened at $177.74 on Friday. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.