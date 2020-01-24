AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 44,396 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,396 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,294,000 after buying an additional 370,866 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 19.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 489,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 78,216 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter worth about $5,745,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 29.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 136,958 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter worth about $2,418,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Green Dot from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

