Analysts Anticipate Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) will announce $3.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mylan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28 billion. Mylan reported sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mylan will report full year sales of $11.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mylan.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

MYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra upgraded Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 124,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 103,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 7.1% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

MYL opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Mylan has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $32.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.34.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

