Analysts Expect CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) will report $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.55. CME Group reported earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,221 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 124,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in CME Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in CME Group by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in CME Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its position in CME Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 179,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $208.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CME Group has a one year low of $161.05 and a one year high of $224.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

