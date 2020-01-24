Analysts Set Expectations for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.67.

Shares of FR stock opened at C$13.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.60. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$6.86 and a 52 week high of C$16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.64 million.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total value of C$68,303.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at C$548,162.91. Also, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 70,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.21, for a total transaction of C$1,141,689.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,083.13. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,909.

First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

