ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$7.40 on Friday. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$5.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.60.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$286.40 million. On average, analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

