Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Receives Neutral Rating from Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCO. ValuEngine raised Arcos Dorados from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Arcos Dorados from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $9.22.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $749.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.94 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 2,158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 537,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 513,752 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 39,961 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 42,122 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 107,657 shares during the period. 39.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

