Argitek (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Shares Down 13.2%

Argitek Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:AGTK) shares were down 13.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 384,993 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 273,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Argitek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

Argitek (OTCMKTS:AGTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Argitek (OTCMKTS:AGTK)

Agritek Holdings, Inc offers services to the cannabis sector in the United States. It is involved in the acquisition and leasing of real estate properties, such as cultivation space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers and dispensary owners. The company also offers compliance consulting, and equipment build out, banking and payment processing, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions to the cannabis industry.

