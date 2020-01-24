ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.21, 230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

APNHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APNHY)

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers various oral solid dose, liquids, semi-solids, steriles, biogicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and infant nutritional products.

