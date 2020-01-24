Atacama Pacific Gold (CVE:ATM) Stock Price Up ∞

Atacama Pacific Gold Co. (CVE:ATM)’s share price rose ∞ on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68, approximately 15,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 114,654 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.68.

About Atacama Pacific Gold (CVE:ATM)

Atacama Pacific Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Chile. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Cerro Maricunga gold project located in Region III northeast of the city of Copiapo. Atacama Pacific Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

