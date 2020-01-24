Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 2,354 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $34,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,674.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $124.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.00. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $92.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $314.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

