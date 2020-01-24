Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Takes $27.25 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 390,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.05 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $285.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.