AT&T (NYSE:T) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get AT&T alerts:

T opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AT&T has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,575,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,304,000 after acquiring an additional 83,167 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AT&T by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,292,000 after buying an additional 4,292,231 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after buying an additional 878,967 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AT&T by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,215,000 after buying an additional 529,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AT&T by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,875,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,900,000 after buying an additional 296,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.