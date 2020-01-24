Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AVYA. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. Avaya has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avaya by 20.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avaya by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Avaya by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Avaya by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,239,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the period.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

