Avaya Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 17,848 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,277% compared to the typical daily volume of 751 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 103.1% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 36,328 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Avaya by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Avaya by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 15,934 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Avaya by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Avaya by 1,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVYA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avaya from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Avaya from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avaya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avaya in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

AVYA opened at $14.27 on Friday. Avaya has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.50 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Avaya will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

